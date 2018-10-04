Teen suffers 'very serious injuries' in west-end machete attack, police say

A teenager has been rushed to a trauma centre with "very serious" injuries following a stabbing incident in the city's west end Thursday night.

Police said the attack happened near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.

James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto they were called to the scene at 9:04 p.m. and found a male patient in his mid-teens.

He said the injuries were very serious and the patient was transported to a trauma centre by an emergency run.

Police tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that a machete had been recovered at the scene.

They also said there were reports that the suspects were wearing masks.