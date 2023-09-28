Girl, 16, dies days after being hit by truck in Uxbridge, police say

A 16-year-old girl has died of her injuries days after she was run over by a car in a city northeast of Toronto, police say.

Durham Regional Police say the teen was run over in an Uxbridge parking lot just before 6:30 on Friday. Witnesses reported a teen girl was skateboarding behind a silver Dodge pickup truck while holding on the rear side of it, police said in a news release Thursday.

The girl lost her balance and fell to the ground, police say, and was run over by the truck. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

She was transported in critical condition to a local hospital and was later moved to a Toronto trauma centre, where she died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was an organ donor. After her death, her organs with donated and seven lives were saved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is being asked to contact police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.