Teen boy 'expected to pull through' after overnight machete attack
Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street
The teen victim injured in an overnight stabbing in the city's west end on Thursday is "expected to pull through," according to Toronto police.
The teen boy was rushed to a trauma centre with "very serious" injuries just after 9 p.m., James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto Thursday night. The attack occurred on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.
A machete was recovered at the scene.
A staff sergeant at 13 Division said Friday the male victim, who is believed to be in his mid-teens, "underwent surgery and is expected to pull through." His injuries are not life-threatening, but still serious.
The victim told police that the suspects were wearing masks, but there was no further suspect information or word of a potential motive.
Police are canvassing the neighbourhood Friday morning and searching for any evidence or video of the incident.