Toronto police seek teen suspect wanted for 4 sex assaults on east-end trails

Toronto police have released images of a teenage suspect they believe is responsible for four sexual assaults on two trails in the city's east end.

Investigators said they have been granted judicial authorization to share the images of the youth until next Monday at noon in an effort to identify the suspect.

Police said a female runner and a female cyclist were sexually assaulted on the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail in separate incidents on July 7 and 8.

They said the same suspect riding a dark mountain bike is also believed to have assaulted two women in their 50s on the East Don Valley Trail on July 22 and the 23.

Police have described the suspect as about five foot five, with a thin build and short brown or light blond hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and a distinctive brown backpack with a camouflage design.

You can view the images here but the images will be removed on Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. when the judicial authorization to release the photos will expire under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.