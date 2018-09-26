Teen boy stabbed in Scarborough, police say

A teenage boy has serious injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough Wednesday evening, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at Warden and Finch Avenues just after 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a boy they believe to be approximately 15 suffering from stab wounds to his midsection.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing southeast toward Finch and Warden. He is described to be male, between 5'9'' and 5'10'', wearing black clothing with the hood up.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.