Teen boy rushed to hospital in serious condition after stabbing near the Danforth

A teenaged boy has been taken to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city's east end late Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Strathcona and Pape avenues, just south of Danforth Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported the teen to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto. She could not provide the victim's exact age, except to say he is in his late teens.

In a follow-up interview, Douglas-Cook was unable to provide a detailed suspect description. She could only say that witnesses who called police said the suspect was male.

According to Douglas-Cook, investigators are still looking for the exact location where the stabbing occurred. Officers with the K-9 unit are on scene, she said, and investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage.

Despite the proximity to Earl Grey Senior Public School, Douglas-Cook said it appears the victim is not a student.