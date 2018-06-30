Teen taken to hospital after being found with gun shot wound outside North York church carnival

A male, believed to be in his teens, has been taken to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in North York Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was found behind a church at a fundraising carnival, near Jane Street and Heathrow Drive, around 4:30 p.m., but the teen indicated the incident happened somewhere else.

The victim "collapsed" and was taken to hospital by paramedics, accompanied by police, spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for the scene of the shooting.