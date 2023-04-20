12-year-old boy facing charges after series of alleged sexual assaults: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place in the city's east end last year, police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with two counts of sexual assault linked to alleged offences from Sept. 6. The boy will not face charges linked to a series of previous assaults, police say, because he was 11 years old at time they took place. The minimum age for conviction of a criminal act in Canada is 12.

Police say they have been looking for the accused since last July, when a woman running along the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail reported being sexually assaulted by a teenage boy riding a bicycle.

Five other victims also reported being assaulted in a similar fashion.

Police say the boy will attend court at a later date.