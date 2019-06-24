Police hunt for suspect after teen girl reportedly sexually assaulted in Aurora

Police in York Region are searching for a suspect after a teen girl was reportedly sexually assaulted while walking on a trail in Aurora.

Const. Laura Nicolle told CBC News a concerned citizen called police just before noon Monday saying a man approached the girl, assaulted her and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene near John West Way north of Wellington Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with light brown skin and a thin build wearing all black clothing and a red baseball cap.

Police say they are also concerned he may be armed with a handgun.

"That's something we take very seriously, and we want to get this information out to the community as urgently as we can," Nicolle said.

Officers are now canvassing the area and want to speak with anyone who might have been on the trails at the time, and who may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information or with surveillance camera footage to call the York Regional Police sex assault unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.