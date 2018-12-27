Teen seriously injured in Driftwood shooting

A male teenager has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Toronto Police were called to Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue just before 10 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone who was shot and laying on the ground.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and located several bullet casings.

Police are now searching for a suspect they say fled the area in a car.

According to witnesses, the vehicle of interest is possibly a red Honda Civic that was last seen going north bound on Jane Street.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the incident.