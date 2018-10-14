Two teenagers were injured during what police believe was a robbery along train tracks in Toronto's Wallace Emerson neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at Paton Road and Wade Avenue, near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street W., shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Sgt. James Makhlouf said at the scene that a 16-year-old boy was taken to a local trauma centre with multiple stab wounds. He was reported earlier to be conscious and breathing at the scene.

He is in non-life-threatening condition, according to police. Paramedics said earlier that he was in life-threatening condition.

Sgt. James Makhlouf said that the incident happened alongside rail tracks in Toronto's Wallace Emerson neighbourhood. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

An 18-year-old man also suffered superficial injuries, Makhlouf said.

Police said earlier that they were investigating reports that there may have been an altercation between the 16-year-old boy and a group of people before the stabbing.

Makhlouf said later that police have eight to 10 suspects but descriptions are not available at this time.

No weapons have been recovered.