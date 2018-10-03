Teen male rushed to hospital after shooting near 2 Scarborough high schools

A teenager has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to a shooting near Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road around 1:30 p.m.



They found a male, who they believe to be 17 or 18 years of age, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in "relatively close proximity" to two high schools, near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road. Police said there are no injuries reported in either school.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

The Toronto District School Board has four schools in lockdown, said media relations manager Shari Schwartz-Maltz. The schools are Stephen Leacock C.I., John Buchan Senior Public School, Tam O'Shanter Junior Public School and Pauline Johnson Junior Public School, she said.

There is a staging area in the parking lot behind the Agincourt Mall, at the Agincourt library, where concerned parents can go for details and updates, police said.

Police said they are getting several 9-1-1 calls from concerned family members. They understand the concern, police said, but are asking people to keep the lines free for emergencies.