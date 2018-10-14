Toronto paramedics say a teenage male is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the city's Wallace Emerson neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene at Paton Road and Wade Avenue, near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street W., shortly before 3:30 p.m.

They say the teen suffered multiple stab wounds and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating reports that there may have been an altercation between the teenager and a group of people before the stabbing.

No suspect information is available at this time.

There are no road closures at this time, police say, but the scene is being secured.