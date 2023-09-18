13-year-olds charged for allegedly stabbing girl 'numerous times' in Vaughan

Two thirteen-year-old girls were charged for allegedly stabbing another girl "numerous times" in Vaughan on the weekend, York Region police said Monday.

In a news release, police said the stabbing happened in a shopping plaza parking lot on Rutherford Road, east of Highway 400, around 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers were initially called to the scene because a "large gathering of youths" were causing a disturbance at a fast food restaurant in the plaza, according to the release.

The group made its way into the parking lot, where a fight ensued and the 13-year-old victim was stabbed. Responding officers found her with "multiple injuries" and she was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening, police added.

The two accused, one from Richmond Hill and the other from Vaughan, were each charged with one count of assault with a weapon. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The girl from Richmond Hill was held for a bail hearing, while the girl from Vaughan was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in youth court in Newmarket on Tuesday.

According to the release, several videos related to the stabbing were posted on social media. Anyone with information about those videos, or anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, is asked to contact York Region police.

"The area of the incident has many shops and restaurants and is well-travelled by pedestrians and vehicular traffic," the release said. "Police believe there were numerous witnesses present at the time who may be able to assist with the investigation."