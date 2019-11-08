14-year-old girl shot in leg in northwest Toronto

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot in the leg in northwest Toronto early Friday.

Police were called to an apartment building on Finch Avenue W., near Weston Road, at about 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim was found inside the lowrise with a gunshot wound in one of her legs, said Const. Victor Kwong.

Paramedics took to her to the trauma centre at SickKids Hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

No one is in custody and no weapon has been recovered. Kwong said that police are aware of who allegedly fired the gun.

He added that investigators are looking at the possibility that it was an accidental shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues, he added.

There have bee at least 410 shootings in Toronto this year, killing 34 people and injuring nearly 220 more.

In late October, a shooting at an apartment building Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive left five teens — three boys and two girls — with serious injuries.