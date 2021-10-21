Family friend says teen struck and killed by driver in Scarborough was volunteer 'with big dreams'

A family friend has identified a 17-year-old girl who died in hospital on Tuesday after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough.

Nadia Mozumder was hit while she was crossing Danforth Avenue at Birchmount Road. Toronto police were called to the intersection at about 11:45 a.m. She was rushed in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.

Nadia was a grade 12 student at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

Doly Begum, MPP for Scarborough Southwest and a friend of the family, said she has known Nadia since she was a little girl and will remember her as a volunteer with "big dreams and hopes to support her community." Begum said she has talked to Nadia's mother.

"I think she's still in shock. She's still processing through it. Nadia was her only child. Nadia was her caregiver. Nadia was her world," Begum said.

"It's extremely, extremely heartbreaking. It's just unbelievable."

According to Toronto police, a 40-year-old woman was driving a minivan southbound on Birchmount Road when she made a left-hand turn to go east on Danforth Avenue and she struck Nadia on the east side of Birchmount Road. The teen was headed from south to north.

Members of Toronto police's traffic services unit are still investigating.

A makeshift memorial is growing at the site where Nadia was killed and a team of social workers and psychologists talked to students at the school on Wednesday.

Anton Skerritt, former principal at the school, said the death has left students and staff in shock.

"The students and staff are extremely impacted by this, especially having something so tragic happen so close to our school," Skerritt said.

Mark Richardson, a parent of a teen boy who attends Birchmount Park Collegiate, said the news made him angry.

"When we heard this story, I was just angry. We know how dangerous this intersection is. People just gun it through here at 60, 70, 80 kilometres an hour and the city doesn't seem to do anything about it."

Parthi Kandavel, Toronto District School Board Trustee for Ward 18, Scarborough Southwest, said he's working with the city after parents alerted him to the dangers that pedestrians face in the area.

"It's a question we're looking to explore, pending the police investigation and how schools and the city can work together," he said.

Mayor says responsibility rests with drivers

Mayor John Tory said hundreds of speed limits have been reduced across the city and speed cameras and speed bumps installed.

"My heart sinks every time one of these is reported. All it does is redouble my determination with my colleagues to continue to have even more of the measures that we have introduced," Tory said.

"The principal responsibility remains and rests with the people who have their two hands on the steering wheel and their foot on the gas pedal."

Forty-six lives have been lost on Toronto streets this year.