17-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the intersection for a report of a serious collision involving a pedestrian at 11:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a grey Dodge Caravan minivan and the girl.

Toronto paramedics said they took the teen in life-threatening condition in an emergency run to a trauma centre, where she died.

Police said the teen was a student at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, a high school not far from where the incident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Sgt. Orang Momeni, spokesperson for police's traffic services, said charges are pending. He said members of traffic services are continuing to investigate.

Teen was in crosswalk when struck, police say

According to Duty Insp. Michael Williams, the teen was in a crosswalk when she was struck.

Williams said police believe the driver of the minivan was southbound on Birchmount Road and making a left-hand turn to go east on Danforth Avenue when the teen was struck on the east side of Birchmount Road. The teen was headed from south to north. "What we believe so far we would love to confirm," Williams said.

"We do know that several people did stop and render aid to this young woman as well as try to stop traffic and protect her from other vehicles. If any of those people left before officers could speak with them, we would very much appreciate it if you could contact our traffic services."

Police have notified next of kin and family members are at the hospital speaking to investigators.

The driver was transported to hospital in shock and is in stable condition, Williams said.

Roads remain closed in the area as officers reconstruct the collision. At that intersection, which Williams described as generally busy, Danforth Avenue has four lanes of traffic with a turning lane, with eastbound lanes separated from westbound lanes by an island. Birchmount also has four lanes of traffic.

Police have closed westbound lanes at Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, eastbound lanes at Danforth Avenue and Eastwood, northbound lanes at Birchmount and Rhydwen Avenue and southbound lanes at Birchmount Road and Pinegrove Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant cell phone, security or dashboard camera video, to call them at (416) 808-1900.