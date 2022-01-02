Teen dies following Boxing Day car collision in downtown Toronto that injured 7 others

Toronto police say a teen has died nearly a week after a two-car collision in downtown Toronto on Boxing Day left eight people injured.

Police say the 18-year-old man, who was seriously hurt after a car flipped over on a busy sidewalk, died in hospital on New Year's Day.

The crash happened at Yonge and Richmond streets at about 2 p.m. ET last Sunday, when a white Hyundai operated by a 32-year-old man allegedly cut into the lane of a silver Kia operated by a 22-year-old man.

Police say the vehicles collided and the Kia flipped onto the sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians.

Eight people were taken to hospital and two were in life-threatening condition immediately after the crash, including the teen.

Police have not released his name, but say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and urge anyone with information on the incident to come forward.