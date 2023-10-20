Teen dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle while allegedly fleeing police officer: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says a teenager who was struck by a vehicle last week after allegedly fleeing from a police officer at Canada's Wonderland has died in hospital.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says the 17-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon, six days after sustaining serious injuries in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto.

The SIU has previously said that it was investigating the circumstances of the collision that sent the teen to the hospital.

The watchdog said a York Regional Police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada's Wonderland amusement park around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 when he saw a teenager "behaving suspiciously."

The SIU said the teen fled from the officer, who followed on foot, and made his way to Jane Street where he was struck by a vehicle.

The SIU, which investigates matters involving police in which someone is killed or injured, has assigned several investigators to the case.