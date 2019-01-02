1 teen dead, 4 others injured after vehicle leaves road in Vaughan area

A 16-year-old boy from Vaughan is dead and four other teens are injured after a vehicle veered off a road and struck a tree in the Vaughan area late Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy, from Vaughan, remains in life-threatening condition. A 16-year-old girl, also from Vaughan, was seriously injured, while the remaining two suffered minor injuries in the single vehicle crash, according to York Regional Police.

All five, between the ages of 15 and 17, were in one vehicle travelling westbound on King Vaughan Road, approaching Kipling Avenue, when it left the roadway "for an unknown reason" near a sharp curve and hit some trees, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 11:57 p.m. Witnesses to the crash are being urged to come forward.

York Regional Police say they are trying to determine why the vehicle left the roadway. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Three of the teens were rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, while the other two were taken to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital.

A girl, 17, of Vaughan, who was driving the vehicle, and a boy, 16, sustained minor injuries.

Part of the front end of the vehicle, a 2009 blue Kia Sportage, broke off in the crash, its front windshield shattered. The vehicle came to rest a short distance from the roadway.

Officers are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Impairment doesn't appear to be factor

Det. David Pozzobon, of York Regional Police, said early Wednesday that police are looking at whether dangerous driving was a factor.

He said there appears to be no signs of impairment.

No charges have been laid.

Two York Regional Police vehicles parked near the scene of a serious crash in the Vaughan area. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

At the scene after the crash, Sgt. Andrew Bell told reporters that the roadway curves in the area where the crash occurred.

"The road has a fairly sharp turn south and then it corrects back," he said. "Again, that would be speculating as to why the accident happened, but I'm sure that may have been an impact factor."

King Vaughan Road, which was closed from Kipling Avenue to Mill Road as officers investigated, has been reopened.

Any witness who has not yet spoken to police or who has dashboard camera video is being urged to call York police's major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.