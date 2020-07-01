1 teen dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Stouffville

One teen girl is dead and two teen boys have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stouffville late Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, police say the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Webb Road and York Durham Line.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, a 17-year-old boy, was travelling westbound on Webb Road when he lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a large tree.

A nearby hydro pole was also knocked down.

The teen girl, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where she later died.

The driver was also taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in hospital in critical condition.

A second passenger, an 18-year-old boy, received less serious injuries and is in hospital in stable condition, police say.

All three victims are from Stouffville, police say.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV lost control of the vehicle, swerved off the road and hit a tree. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service, told CBC Toronto Wednesday that its crews transported one of the teen boys from Markham Stouffville Hospital to Sunnybrook Hospital around 2 a.m. with serious injuries. It is unclear if he was the driver of the car, or a passenger.

Members of Durham police's collision investigation unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Roads in the area were closed, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.