Site where teen cyclist was killed by dump truck is 'construction zone nightmare,' lawyer says

There were many warnings about the safety of an intersection where an 18-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a dump truck Wednesday evening, a Toronto lawyer says.

David Shellnutt, who is also a cyclist, says he and others tweeted about the the dangers posed by ongoing construction in the Avenue Road and Bloor Street West area two days before the collision.

"The whole area is a construction zone nightmare that we have been warning about," Shellnut wrote in an email to CBC News. "This was preventable. But, it was also negligent."

The cyclist, believed to be from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp. Michael Williams told reporters the cyclist and truck driver were both travelling northbound in the curb lane on Avenue Road, north of Bloor Street West.

"It doesn't sound like the [dump] truck gave enough room to the cyclist, unfortunately," Williams said.

"It's very tragic and very preventable."

An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a dump truck while cycling at Avenue Road and Bloor Street West on Wednesday evening. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

Shellnutt shared a number of tweets, which he says show the City of Toronto was put on notice about a dangerous road issue.

In one tweet Dave Edwards wrote, "2 days ago construction workers laughed at cyclists asking them to make the area safer."

"This morning cyclists filmed the area to demonstrate the danger and informed the City of Toronto," Edwards wrote in another.

Shellnutt said in a tweet, "We asked the City of Toronto repeatedly for help."

Big yikes @cityoftoronto. Save yourself a notice letter from our office and do better please :) —@TheBikingLawyer

Shellnutt believes the city and the construction contractors "displayed reckless disregard for the safety of all road users. This death was caused by the negligent actions of those tasked with protecting the public."

Shellnutt says, as a lawyer, he hopes the family is given time to mourn in peace.

However, he says the incident raises serious issues about the liability of not only the driver but the City of Toronto and the contractors … who he says treat road safety without the seriousness with which it deserves.

Still 'work to do' on safety, Tory says

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city's Vision Zero initiative has resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of pedestrians and cyclists who have been seriously injured or worse in the past couple of years.

But he says, "We still have our work to do."

Tory says he'll be looking for a full report on the collision, adding that the city is "constantly looking at things we can do with respect to construction areas, with respect to all of the different things that we are doing to make sure that cyclists and pedestrians can be safer."

Other cyclists who spoke with CBC News from the site of the collision on Thursday are also calling for more to be done to make the area safer.

"There are definitely safer bike routes in the city, say on Wellesley, there's the elevated bike route," Ben Heldman told CBC Toronto.

"This one, you're directly with the cars, [while] on Wellesley they have about six inches above the road for you to bike on."

Another cyclist, Neil Gibb, says the city needs to make adjustments in the area to give enough room to cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, including to the width of the bike lanes..

"This is just simply too thin. This needs to be cut back so there's enough room for cyclists to go by."