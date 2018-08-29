Skip to Main Content
Teen charged with first-degree murder in Weston Road stabbing

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing in the city last week.

Kafi Abshir, 30, died after a stabbing near Weston and Lawrence last Friday morning

The Canadian Press ·
Paramedics load a patient into an ambulance after a stabbing in the north-west end of the city last week. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police say the incident was reported at about 5 a.m. Friday.

They say they found a man with stab wounds who was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kafi Abshir of Toronto.

Police say the teen was arrested a short time later on an unrelated matter by York regional police.

They say the boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged Monday.

Kafi Abshir, 30, of Toronto, was killed in a stabbing incident in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue on Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service)
