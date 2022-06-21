Teen in hospital, another charged after stabbing in Oshawa park

Police say a teen is in hospital and another is facing charges after a stabbing at an Oshawa, Ont., park.

Investigators say the stabbing took place at Easton Park just before 1 p.m. Monday.

They say officers found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound and he was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, ran away but was found shortly afterwards.

They say he was also injured but was treated at the scene.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of weapons for committing an offence.