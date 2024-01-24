Teen boy faces charges for North York stabbing that police previously said involved a machete

A 17-year-old boy faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing in North York that Toronto police initially said involved a machete.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the teen was charged with:

Aggravated assault.

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged stabbing happened Monday afternoon in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

According to police, the victim was standing in a parking lot with friends when the accused rushed at him. The victim tried to run away, but fell down. Police allege the teen then stabbed the victim "several times" and fled the area on foot.

The victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said in the release.

In a series of posts on X, formerly called Twitter, on Monday, police said the attacker was wielding a machete and dressed entirely in black clothing, with white gloves, running shoes and backpack. One post that included a description of the suspect said they were wearing a "horror movie" mask. None of those details were in the news release Wednesday.

The accused teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.