Teen charged with alleged sexual assaults of 6-year-old girls at Toronto summer camp, police say

A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp in July, Toronto police say.

The boy was enrolled in a leadership training program at a camp called Jack of Sports from July 17 to July 21, police said in a news release Tuesday. The camp was held at Western Technical Commercial School.

Investigators allege that during this time, he repeatedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls.

He was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of sexual assault.

Three counts of sexual interference.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on September 13. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe there may have been more victims, police said in the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.