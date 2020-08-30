Teen faces multiple charges after carjacking and QEW crash that totalled SUV

A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after a string of alleged crimes that began with a carjacking and ended hours later with an SUV nearly flattened on Toronto's QEW.

It began Saturday around 5 p.m., when Toronto police say the boy got into a neighbour's vehicle in Etobicoke.

When the neighbour confronted the boy, he allegedly emerged from the car with a knife and chased the neighbour down the street, before picking up a set of dropped car keys and stealing it.

Less than an hour later, police say the same boy was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Kipling Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West. Traffic services told CBC News a pedestrian was struck but no one was taken to hospital.

Then, around 1 a.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police were called for a crash on the Toronto-bound QEW near Hurontario Street.

Police say the teen was driving the same stolen vehicle, a Kia SUV, when it crashed into a Honda CRV.

A photo the OPP posted to Twitter shows the Honda CRV nearly flattened. The driver walked away with minor injuries, while the teen was taken to hospital and arrested.

He now faces nine charges, including theft from a from a motor vehicle under $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and assault with a weapon.