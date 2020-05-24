2 teens boys in hospital following East York shooting

Two teenage boys are in hospital following a shooting in East York on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

According to Duty Insp. Stacey Davis, police received several phone calls shortly after 5 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find two victims, both in their mid to late teens, who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

Police arrested one person in relation to a gun that was recovered in the area, although it is currently unclear if that person is a suspect in Saturday's shooting incident.

Davis said the incident took place in "many" locations, but started in a park beside Thorncliffe Park Public School.

From there, Davis said the two victims attempted to run, adding that it was "a bit of a moving scene."

Officers believe there were two shooters involved in the incident.

Several investigators were on scene Saturday, canvassing the area in search of any potential outstanding victims.

Police are also reviewing video that was obtained from cameras in nearby buildings, Davis added.

"We are looking at video in several sources."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

"We need people in the public to come forward," Davis said.