4 teenage boys face 54 charges in connection with downtown park robberies

Four teenage boys are facing a total of 54 charges in connection with what police are calling "swarming" robberies at various downtown parks.

Several robberies occurred in the Christie Pits Park and Dufferin Grove Park areas between June 19 and 25, police said in a press release.

Victims were allegedly robbed by a group of males, struck violently and had their belongings stolen, in some cases, at knifepoint.

Police also believe that in one instance, one of the suspects had a handgun.

Two 17-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on Monday and face various charges such as robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Their names will not be release under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They appeared in court on Tuesday.