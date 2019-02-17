2 teen boys charged after allegedly stabbing delivery man, stealing chicken wings

Skip to Main Content
Stabbing, theft occurred in area of Jane Street north of Wilson Avenue

Toronto police have charged two teen boys after a food delivery man was stabbed on Saturday night and an order of chicken wings was stolen. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Toronto police have charged two teen boys after they allegedly stabbed a food delivery man and robbed him of chicken wings.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Jane Street and Heathrow Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, late Saturday. Police were called to the area shortly before 9 p.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the man was approached by the teen boys when he was delivering food ordered through an online platform.

She said the man was assaulted and stabbed, then the teen boys allegedly grabbed the chicken wings.

The man's injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The teen boys fled on foot but were caught by officers with the help of police dogs. The boys were charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

With files from The Canadian Press

