Boy, 16, seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

A sixteen-year-old boy is recovering in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot twice while sitting in a car in northwest Toronto early Sunday, police say.

The shooting occurred on Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, in Etobicoke, according to Staff Sgt. Baheer Sarvanandan of Toronto police's 23 Division.

Police and paramedics were called to the residential area at about 1:20 a.m.

Sarvanandan said the boy was in a car with a friend when another car approached and a male in the other car began firing.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body and Toronto paramedics rushed him to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre through an emergency run.

There were bullet holes in the car on the driver's side and police have seized the vehicle as evidence, Sarvanandan said. The male in the other car fled the scene, he added.

Police are looking for a black, 4 door, 200 or 300 model Chrysler. No description of the suspect was available.