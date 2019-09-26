Teen boy stabbed near Neil McNeil High School in Scarborough

A teen boy is in serious condition after being stabbed near a school in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Neil McNeil High School on Victoria Park Avenue south of Kingston Road just after 1 p.m. where they found the teen suffering from stab wounds.

Police say witnesses report that there was a fight in a parking lot nearby, where the teen was stabbed.

Shazia Vlahos, spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, said in a statement that there was an altercation during the lunch hour.

"While some of our students were off school premises one of our students was accosted by unknown males, and one student was stabbed in the altercation," Vlahos said in an emailed statement.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto that the boy made his way into the school, where police found him.

Paramedics say they transported the teen to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Vlahos said the school was placed under a hold and secure as a precaution for a short period of time.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

"Incidents such as this, though thankfully rare, can be very upsetting to all of us. Supports will be put into place for students as needed," Vlahos said.