Teen boy stabbed at Victoria Park subway station: police
A 17-year-old boy was brought to hospital with multiple stab wounds Friday night, Toronto police say. One person was arrested.
Police were called to a fight Friday night
One person was arrested after a teenager was stabbed multiple times at Victoria Park subway station Friday night, Toronto police say.
Police got a call for a fight around 11:45 p.m., said Const. Ed Parks.
They found a 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds.
Police arrested one person, but Parks said others may have been involved.
There were attempts to steal a cell phone during the incident, Parks said.
The victim was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.