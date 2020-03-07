Skip to Main Content
Teen boy stabbed at Victoria Park subway station: police
Teen boy stabbed at Victoria Park subway station: police

A 17-year-old boy was brought to hospital with multiple stab wounds Friday night, Toronto police say. One person was arrested.

Police were called to a fight Friday night

Police arrested one person after a teen was stabbed Friday night, but say others may have been involved. (CBC)

One person was arrested after a teenager was stabbed multiple times at Victoria Park subway station Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police got a call for a fight around 11:45 p.m., said Const. Ed Parks.

They found a 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds. 

Police arrested one person, but Parks said others may have been involved.

There were attempts to steal a cell phone during the incident, Parks said.

The victim was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

