Teen boy stabbed at Victoria Park subway station: police

One person was arrested after a teenager was stabbed multiple times at Victoria Park subway station Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police got a call for a fight around 11:45 p.m., said Const. Ed Parks.

They found a 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds.

Police arrested one person, but Parks said others may have been involved.

There were attempts to steal a cell phone during the incident, Parks said.

The victim was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.