16-year-old boy injured in East York shooting, police say

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in a parking lot in East York early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Donlands Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard, one block north of Danforth Avenue. Police were called to the area for the sounds of gunshots at 12:35 a.m.

Officers were in the area and responded quickly, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police also arrested a male at the scene, but the arrest is not related to the shooting.

The gunfire damaged two vehicles in the parking lot.

No information about suspects was available. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.