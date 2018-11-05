Teen struck by driver in Oshawa has life-threatening injuries, police say

A 17-year-old boy struck by a driver in Oshawa is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Durham police said Saturday.

Officers received a call around 11 p.m. Friday for a serious collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle, near the area of Conlin and Thornton roads.

The teen pedestrian was walking with two friends when he was struck by a driver heading east on Conlin Road.

He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition. His friends and the driver were not injured.

Both lighting and weather conditions likely contributed to the collision, police said.

Roads in the area of the incident were closed for several hours Friday as police investigated.