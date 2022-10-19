14-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while cycling in Mississauga
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga while riding his bicycle on Tuesday, Peel police say.
Peel police say the collision happened in a parking area
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga while riding his bicycle on Tuesday, Peel police say.
The collision happened in a parking area near Hurontario Street and Kariya Drive. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:40 p.m.
Peel Region paramedics took the teen to a trauma centre in Toronto.
No other details were available.