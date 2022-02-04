Teen boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of Toronto taxi driver

A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting death of 73-year-old taxi driver Christopher Jung has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. In a news release Friday, Toronto police said on Jan. 28, the teen was arrested by the Saanich Police Department in British Columbia.

"Members of the Toronto Police Homicide Squad travelled to British Columbia and took custody of the young person. He was returned to Toronto," the release said.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East on the evening of Oct. 24 after reports of a taxi that had crashed into a fence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jung alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

Beck Taxi later confirmed Jung was one of its drivers.

"Our hearts are broken," the company said. "We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who suffered an unimaginable loss after the death of someone they love."

The teen was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.