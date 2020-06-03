Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman stabbed in Oakville: police

Halton police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a 79-year-old woman was stabbed at a home in Oakville Wednesday morning.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. for a reported attack on Melvin Drive.

The victim was brought to hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say the teen fled before police arrived. He was later arrested on a bus in Peel Region.

The victim and the teen know each other, police said in a release.

The victim's neighbour, Keith Brown, described the woman as a "really nice lady" who lives alone and often bakes pies for him.

Brown said police told him to go into his basement Wednesday morning and lock the doors.

Halton police previously reported a "heavy police presence" on Melvin Avenue.

Charges are pending for the teen, who investigators say is from York Region.

Police are not looking for more suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.