3 teens arrested after woman slashed in face at Spadina station

Three teenagers are now facing charges in connection with a woman being slashed in the face at Spadina subway station on Sunday, police say.

According to a Toronto police news release, the teens were arrested on Monday after police were called about a "suspicious incident" in the Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade area.

Police say an officer was "investigating a boy in the stairwell of a residential building" when the accused attempted to run and "alerted another boy and girl."

Investigators allege that one of the boys then "swung a machete" at the officer, before all three were arrested.

Police say the teens — a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were allegedly the trio who got into an altercation with a woman at Spadina station Sunday evening.

In that instance, investigators said a male spat in a woman's face and repeatedly pushed her, before pulling a knife and slashing her, causing facial injuries.

All three suspects then took off, police say.

None of the teens can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three teens are facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon. They were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Late last month, Toronto police announced the deployment of upwards of 80 police officers to the city's transit system every day in a response to a series high-profile, violent attacks on the TTC.