Ontario teachers' unions to announce co-ordinated action in fight against province
News of the action comes after unions called for reducing class sizes, amending Bill 124
Four major education unions in Ontario will hold a joint press conference on what they're calling an "all-affiliate action" being taken as negotiations with the province continue to stall.
The move will be announced Thursday morning by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).
News of the action came the same day as public high school teachers at nine Ontario school boards held a second one-day strike, with the union blaming Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government for failure to reach a resolution in contract talks. Ontario's education minister Stephen Lecce, meanwhile, has accused the union of digging in its heels and being unreasonable in its bargaining.
The two parties haven't held talks since last week, but, on Wednesday afternoon, the government and the OSSTF confirmed they would hold new talks early next week.
Late last week, the union representing Ontario secondary school teachers put forth a list of demands for the government to meet to prevent a second one-day strike.
In a statement released late Friday night, the OSSTF proposed that the government revert to average class sizes of 22 students, eliminate mandatory e-learning courses and ensure Bill 124 will not impede free collective bargaining.
In return, the union said it would postpone the full withdrawal of services at some education boards on Wednesday and agree to go into private mediation with the government.
Bill 124, passed this fall, would cap public sector wages at an average of one per cent annually for the next three years. The Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act applies to colleges, universities, school boards, hospitals, the public service and children's aid societies, among other bodies.
All four unions vocally condemned the bill, announcing they were preparing a court challenge in response, with a November statement that says the bill "tramples on collective bargaining rights and targets public sector workers with unfair austerity measures for the next three years."
"The legislation ensures that compensation for educators and other public sector workers will continue to fall behind the rate of inflation."
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.