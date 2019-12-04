Ontario teachers' unions to announce co-ordinated action in fight against province

Four major education unions in Ontario will hold a joint press conference on what they're calling an "all-affiliate action" being taken as negotiations with the province continue to stall.

The move will be announced Thursday morning by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).

News of the action came the same day as public high school teachers at nine Ontario school boards held a second one-day strike, with the union blaming Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government for failure to reach a resolution in contract talks. Ontario's education minister Stephen Lecce, meanwhile, has accused the union of digging in its heels and being unreasonable in its bargaining.

The two parties haven't held talks since last week, but, on Wednesday afternoon, the government and the OSSTF confirmed they would hold new talks early next week.

Late last week, the union representing Ontario secondary school teachers put forth a list of demands for the government to meet to prevent a second one-day strike.

In a statement released late Friday night, the OSSTF proposed that the government revert to average class sizes of 22 students, eliminate mandatory e-learning courses and ensure Bill 124 will not impede free collective bargaining.

In return, the union said it would postpone the full withdrawal of services at some education boards on Wednesday and agree to go into private mediation with the government.

Bill 124, passed this fall, would cap public sector wages at an average of one per cent annually for the next three years. The Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act applies to colleges, universities, school boards, hospitals, the public service and children's aid societies, among other bodies.

All four unions vocally condemned the bill, announcing they were preparing a court challenge in response, with a November statement that says the bill "tramples on collective bargaining rights and targets public sector workers with unfair austerity measures for the next three years."

"The legislation ensures that compensation for educators and other public sector workers will continue to fall behind the rate of inflation."