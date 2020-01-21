Teachers' strikes to close all Catholic schools, some public elementary and high schools

Catholic schools across Ontario will be closed today, as will public high schools and elementary schools in several boards.

The union representing Catholic teachers is holding a one-day strike today, while the other two unions are engaged in rotating strikes.

All three unions, as well as the one representing teachers in the French system, say they are frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The unions say class size increases and the introduction of mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main barrier.

Boards targeted today by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation include:

Toronto District School Board.

Rainy River District School Board.

Simcoe County District School Board.

Near North District School Board.

Grand Erie District School Board.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is also striking at the Grand Erie and Trillium Lakelands boards, as well as the Renfrew County District School Board and the Superior-Greenstone District School Board.