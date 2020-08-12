Skip to Main Content
Teachers, parent groups protest at Queen's Park for smaller elementary class sizes
Toronto

Teachers, parent groups protest at Queen's Park for smaller elementary class sizes

Some parents, educators and health professionals have raised concerns about the province's decision to maintain pre-COVID-19 class sizes. They say many classes in high enrolment boards will be too big to ensure proper physical distancing among students and teachers.

A mock classroom was set up to show physical distancing not possible with current class sizes

CBC News ·
Parent groups and education workers are protesting outside of Queen's Park today with a mock classroom to demonstrate the need for smaller class sizes in order to make physical distancing possible. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Parent groups and education workers are holding a "safe September" protest at Queen's Park today calling on the Ontario government to provide more funding for smaller class sizes for elementary students.

Some parents, educators and health professionals have raised concerns about the province's decision to maintain pre-COVID-19 class sizes. They say many classes in high enrolment boards will be too big to ensure proper physical distancing among students and teachers.

The parent and teacher coalitions set up a mock classroom on the lawn of Queen's Park to demonstrate the close proximity between student desks if the current cohort numbers are not reduced. Based on the current dimensions, the recommended two-metre physical distancing rule would not be achievable in many instances.

In Ontario, there is no cap for the size of classes in Grades 4 through 8, only a maximum average of 24.5 across each board. That means it's not uncommon for children in high enrolment school boards to find themselves in classes of 30 or more.

To make proper spacing between children possible, the groups are asking for smaller class sizes of up to 15 students, as well as improved ventilation, increased cleaning and nursing staff, guaranteed paid sick days for staff and funding to address racism.

A mock classroom was set up on the lawn outside of Queen's Park to show how close students would be sitting in September if current class sizes are not reduced. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

With files from Ania Bessonov and Chris Glover

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now