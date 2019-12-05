Toronto teacher to stand trial in drowning of student on trip to Algonquin park

A teacher charged in the death of a Toronto high school student who drowned on a field trip two years ago has been ordered to stand trial.

Nicholas Mills is charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry in July 2017.

Perry was on a trip to Algonquin Provincial Park with other students from C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute when he went for a swim and vanished underwater.

A police dive team found the boy's body the next day.

The Toronto District School Board placed Mills on home assignment a few days later, and he was arrested in July 2018.

Mills's lawyer says he believes in his client and has confidence in the Toronto jury that will eventually hear the case.