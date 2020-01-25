Skip to Main Content
Teachers to strike in Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma on Thursday
Toronto

Teachers to strike in Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma on Thursday

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will bring its strikes to the Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma school boards on Thursday.

Job action is part of a 2nd week of rotating walkouts by public elementary teachers in Ontario

The Canadian Press ·
Teachers march in Ottawa on Monday. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will bring its strikes to the Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma school boards on Thursday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will bring its strikes to the Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma school boards on Thursday.

The job action will be part of a second week of rotating walkouts from the union representing 83,000 public elementary and occasional teachers in Ontario.

The strike will add to tensions between the province and its four major teachers' unions, which have been without contracts since August.

Union president Sam Hammond says the teachers will strike because they are dedicated to improving support for children with special needs and large class sizes.

The union's members in Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia are set to strike on Jan. 27 and teachers in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory will follow on Jan. 28.

Teachers in Greater Essex, Limestone, Near North and Upper Canada will hit the picket lines on Jan. 29.

The job action will be part of a second week of rotating walkouts from the union representing 83,000 public elementary and occasional teachers in Ontario. (Paul Smith/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories