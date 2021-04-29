Ontario teacher hopefuls say they've been left behind by new mandatory math test

Passing the Mathematics Proficiency Test (MPT) is now required to become a certified Ontario teacher, but some teacher hopefuls say trying to get an appointment — and make sure they're ready for the exam — is causing them a lot of stress.

"If I don't pass and I don't get another opportunity, I lose my license," said Kayleigh Lajeunesse, who finished teacher's college last year.

"I always wanted to be a teacher, and I feel like this test doesn't reflect who I am as a teacher."

Lajeunesse has been teaching fourth grade with the York Region District School Board under a conditional licence. She was part of the pilot program for the assessment tool, and didn't pass the exam then.

Now, the young teacher says she's worried about taking the actual assessment.

"It's very unfair, and I don't think [it's] the kind of treatment we should be getting from our government. Especially during the time when we have enough stress already, we don't need more on top of that," Lajeunesse said.

Teachers have until the end of August to pass

The assessment is part of the Ministry of Education's four-year math strategy, which was launched in August 2019 and focuses on developing math competencies for students, parents, and teachers.

This marks the first time teacher candidates in Ontario will need to pass the three-hour examination in order to get their teaching licence.

Passing the Math Proficiency Test is now required, according to legislation mandated by Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

To teach in the fall, applicants technically need to pass the exam by the end of August.

But Parker Robinson, president of the Ontario Teachers' Federation (OTF), says there's a ten-day turnaround for evaluation of these tests, meaning members actually only have until August 13 to complete the assessment.

"For over a year, OTF has been asking this government and the minister to abandon this ill-conceived test," Robinson said.

"It's creating a tremendous amount of anxiety and stress for new teachers."

Change follows downward-trending scores

According to the ministry, the change comes after Grade 6 students "failed to meet the provincial average" under Kathleen Wynne's former liberal government.

"This is unacceptable ... which is why we instituted a new $200 million plan to lift math scores for students and improved teacher training and standards — including an expectation that new educators meet a grade 9 math standard," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

It also comes after the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO), which is responsible for administering standardized assessments to Ontario students, revealed that math scores for public elementary students have been trending downward in recent years.

The ministry added that math standards for educators are common practice in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan.

'We should be supporting them, not putting up barriers'

Robinson estimates 4,680 slots were available when the EQAO booking system went live this week. He says many teachers were scrambling to find information, and appointments were quickly full.

Robinson, who is also a 20-year teaching veteran, says closer to 6,700 spots are needed. Those spots would also only account for applicants' initial attempts. Teachers can write the exam up to three times.

Bella Lewkowicz holds her Bachelor of Education. She says she's scared she won't fulfill the requirements for her Ontario teacher certification as a result of the new math assessment. (Submitted by Bella Lewkowicz)

Bella Lewkowicz, a bilingual teacher based in Ottawa, says matters are made worse by translation problems regarding preparatory materials and lack of resources for French-speaking educators taking the test.

"Eight-two percent of the people who took the English test passed it, however, 65 percent of the people who took the French test passed. That's a 35 percent failure rate, which is intense," she said.

Lewkowicz, who also helped create advocacy group created in response to the issues raised by the MPT, said these issues need to be addressed by Doug Ford's government.

"You want to create equal opportunities in each language, and again, you're not providing those opportunities right from the start … In a province where we have a shortage of French as a second language teachers and we have a shortage of French first language teachers," she said.

Technical issues also persisting, teacher says

Lewkowicz says the test also has accessibility issues.

The ministry told CBC Toronto that teacher candidates who require accessibility accommodations can arrange to write a physical test at Cambrian College in Sudbury.

But Lewkowicz says many have yet to hear back due to "technical issues."

"A lot of those people have anxiety, and they're in very bad shape right now because there's no answer to the accommodations that are their human rights," she said.

Lewkowicz was able to book her test, but sats "it's a lottery right now" as a result of limited availability.

She's also unsure as to how she will write her test due to technical requirements, highlighting equity issues already present in education.

"Chromebook platform isn't supported and neither are iPads. About 90 percent of schools in Ontario function on Chromebooks, so that's what we're provided with," Lewkowicz said.

"People who are in remote areas, for example, who have unreliable Internet service- they're kind of stuck because we have a stay-at-home order. Where else are they supposed to go in order to be able to write their test?"