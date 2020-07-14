Toronto teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl

A Toronto teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexual assaulting a 17-year-old girl, and police are concerned there may be other victims.

In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police said the 45-year-old man "befriended" the girl, communicating with her in person and through various telecommunication devices between January and June 2020.

They allege that the man sexually assaulted the girl during that six-month period.

On July 10, police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Colin Ramsay and arrested him.

He has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and luring a child.

Police say the accused is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Sept. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police define sexual assault as "any form of unwanted sexual contact."