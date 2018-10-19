Mississauga principal charged after $30K allegedly disappears from school's coffers

A principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from an elementary school's coffers, according to Peel police.

Police began investigating the allegations in June, according to a news release published Thursday evening.

Auditors from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board alerted officers to alleged "discrepancies in cash handling procedures" at a school in Mississauga, police said.

The auditors allegedly found more than $30,000 was not accounted for.

They say a 53-year-old man from Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.