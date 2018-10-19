Skip to Main Content
Mississauga principal charged after $30K allegedly disappears from school's coffers

Mississauga principal charged after $30K allegedly disappears from school's coffers

A principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from an elementary school's coffers, according to Peel police.

An investigation into allegations of missing money began in June, Peel police said

The Canadian Press ·
A 53-year-old Toronto man has been charged with fraud over $5,000 following a months-long investigation, Peel police said. (CBC)

A principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from an elementary school's coffers, according to Peel police. 

Police began investigating the allegations in June, according to a news release published Thursday evening. 

Auditors from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board alerted officers to alleged "discrepancies in cash handling procedures" at a school in Mississauga, police said. 

The auditors allegedly found more than $30,000 was not accounted for.

They say a 53-year-old man from Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us