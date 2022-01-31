Teacher arrested on charges of sexual assault involving multiple students in North York

A middle school teacher has been arrested on sexual assault charges related to multiple students in North York, Toronto police say.

Nathan Graham, 26, worked at the Donview Middle Health and Wellness Academy at 20 Evermede Dr. in North York between September 2021 and October 2021, according to police.

Police say the accused taught French to Grade 6 and 7 students at the school.

"The man sexually assaulted several pupils on multiple occasions," police allege in their release.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual interference and four counts of sexual assault.

Police say specialized officers from the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre began an investigation in October last year. They say Graham was arrested Jan. 12.

School sent letter home to parents

David Ehrlich, the principal of Donview Middle Health and Wellness Academy, sent a letter to parents on Monday to inform them about the charges.

"Upon learning of the allegations, Mr. Graham was immediately placed on home assignment and will not return to the school pending outcome of the matter," Ehrlich wrote.

He said the school will be cooperating with police.

"While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly."

The Toronto District School Board said a letter also went to parents at Alexander Stirling Public School in Scarborough, where Graham worked for three years, according to police.. Social workers will be at both schools on Tuesday to provide support, the TBSB said.

Graham is scheduled to appear in Toronto North Courts on March 16.