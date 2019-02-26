2 students suffer serious injuries in high school stabbing, say police

Two students suffered serious injuries in a stabbing just outside of York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Tuesday, according to the Toronto Police Service.

They are not in life-threatening condition, as had previously been reported by police.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m., just after classes ended for the day.

According to the Toronto District School Board, the two students were taken to hospital and their parents were notified.

Police confirmed the two students were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC News that the school remains in lockdown as of 4:45 p.m.

Many students and staff had already left for the day, he said, so the school was significantly emptier than usual at the time of the incident.

The school, which is located on Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street, has a student population of about 900.

