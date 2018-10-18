Tory throws support behind TDSB trustee candidate running against Sandro Lisi

Mayor John Tory has thrown his support behind a Toronto District School Board trustee candidate who is running against former mayor Rob Ford's friend, driver and confidant Alexander (Sandro) Lisi in Ward 1.

Robocalls of Tory endorsing Zakaria Abdulle began rolling out on Thursday and touted the candidate as "passionate about his community."

"He's an incredibly hard worker, and he understands that strong schools make for a strong neighbourhood," Tory said in the call.

"I need Zakaria Abdulle on the school board, so that we can work together to keep our community safe and strong."

History with candidate

Tory's campaign spokesperson Keerthana Kamalavasan told CBC Toronto that the mayor has a history with Abdulle and previously met him during community events.

"He was an intern in our office through the Muslim Fellowship Program. The Mayor put him to work right away and Zak helped the Mayor get to know Toronto's Somali community better," she said.

Robocalls of Mayor John Tory endorsing Zakaria Abdulle began rolling out on Thursday. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

"He helped set up a number of community events where the Mayor got an opportunity to hear their concerns about neighbourhood safety and opportunity for young people. Somewhere along the way, Zak decided to run for office."

The endorsement came as a surprise to Abdulle, who found out while he was shopping at Walmart.

"I dropped my water bottles on the floor out of sheer surprise, but also joy," he said. "[He's] definitely somebody I look forward to working with once our team successfully gets elected."

9 others in the running

Abdulle is running against nine other candidates, including Lisi.

Lisi has proven to be the most controversial of Abdulle's opponents. He was charged in 2013 in connection with his efforts to recover a video of Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine.

He never managed to obtain the video, which was later recovered by police during a raid, but it was released after the Crown dropped an extortion charge against him in August 2016.

Former mayor Rob Ford's friend Alexander (Sandro) Lisi is running for TDSB trustee candidate in Ward 1. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Lisi also faced drug charges, but they were dismissed in 2015.

Robocalls with Tory's message of support for Joe Mihevc, an occasional ally at city hall, have also gone out to voters. Tory has also thrown his support behind Ward 19 Beaches–East York candidate Brad Bradford and Scarborough Southwest TDSB trustee candidate Christina Blizzard.